Multiple fire departments respond to Hebron house fire Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hebron community Thursday morning after the homeowner heard a loud noise.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Jeanette Ellzey was at her home on Fred Ellzey Road, watching the Price is Right when she was alarmed by a loud “boom” sound.
When she gathered herself to find out where the sound came from, Ellzey reported that she saw flames in between her dishwasher and stove, and she worked hard to put out the flames with blankets but was unable to do so.
Ellzey then decided to evacuate because of the heavy smoke taking over the house.
When the first responding fire department arrived at about 10:30 a.m., firefighters found the single-family, wood-framed home taken over with fire, with flames already surrounding the roof.
Firefighters started to put the flames out quickly, however, the home took major damage during the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Hebron, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Soso volunteer fire departments were on the scene of the fire, along with Emserv Ambulance Service
