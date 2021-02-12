Much colder Friday with more showers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning colder with scattered showers and temperatures in the low 40s. Our high will be in the mid-40s so our, temperature won’t change that much all day. Skies will be mostly cloudy with off-and-on scattered showers. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows will be in the low 40s.
This weekend will be cool with a few showers possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s.
Monday and Monday night will be interesting. Models continue to show the coldest air arriving at the same time as the moisture does on Monday. And the way this is setting-up, I can tell you this, somebody in the state of Mississippi could see an ice storm. I just don’t know exactly where just yet.
For now, I’m leaving us mostly rain but some sleet or freezing rain could mix on Monday night. How much will fall and if it will be liquid or ice is still something we are monitoring. Stay tuned and keep checking in!
