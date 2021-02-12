Miss. secretary of state encourages participation in municipal elections

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It seems like every year is election year in Mississippi.
In 2019 you voted for governor and other statewide offices, members of the Legislature, county offices like sheriff and supervisor. 2020, of course, was the election for president of the United States and members of Congress.
And now, 2021 brings municipal elections. Voters in cities and towns will choose your mayor, your council member and your alderman.
By now, you may have voter fatigue. But Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says these elections deserve your attention and your involvement.
He says they have the most immediate impact on your everyday life on the local level, and you should make sure you’re engaged, know who’s running and do your homework.
Applications for absentee ballots are available now at your city clerk’s office. You can vote absentee at the clerk’s office beginning Feb. 22. If you’re not registered to vote, you have until March 8 to do that, if you want to cast a ballot in the primary elections.
Watson says you have numerous places to register in person, and you can also download the form off the secretary of state’s website.
And if you are registered to vote, Watson says it’s still a good idea to double-check once in a while to make sure your information is up-to-date.
Primary elections will be held April 6, the runoffs April 27 and the general election June 8.
Presumably, COVID-19 is still going to be around then, but Watson says measures will be taken, just as they were last year, to keep you safe at the polls.
