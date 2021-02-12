Merit Health unveils new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Just in time for American Heart Health month, Merit Health Wesley has opened a newly rebuilt Cardiac Catheterization Lab. A cardiac cath exam provides information on how well a patient’s heart works. It can identify problems and allow for procedures to open blocked arteries and combat other forms of heart disease.
The $1.6 million dollar lab offers state-of-the-art technology.
“It’s a high-quality imaging lab certainly,” cardiologist Allen Covin said. “One of the main benefits is there’s a lot lower radiation to the patient and to the staff, that’s probably the main benefit with the imaging and the quality.”
In addition to less radiation, the equipment offers advanced information gathering, helping both doctors and patients.
“We can also do 3D imaging, which is sort of a different thing than we used to do in the older labs,” Covin said. “That allows us to do a CT scan in the Cath Lab, which helps us improve the quality of treating certain conditions.”
Conditions like coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty and stent placement.
February is American Heart Health Month and according to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the nation’s leading cause of death in the country.
Covin said his best advice to patients to maintain a healthy heart is to exercise regularly, such as going on daily walks.
“What I try to tell patients is try to develop a 45-minute exercise program,” Covin said. “The goal is to walk 3 miles a day, 4 miles an hour, 5 days a week. If you walk 3 miles a day, 4 miles an hour, 5 days a week, you’re going to maintain good heart health.”
You can learn more about Merit Health’s Cardiac Care on its website.
