Jones College baseball grabs pair from Southwest CC

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Kameron Partridge threw a no-hitter to lead No. 12 Jones College to a 4-0 victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College earlier this week at Community Bank Park.
Dalton Rogers followed that up with another shutout, striking out 10, as the Bobcats run-ruled the Bears 10-0 in five innings.
Jones 4, Southwest 0
Only four Bears reached base against Partridge (1-0), who had nine strikeouts in the seven-inning game.
Partridge allowed four baserunners in the seven-inning game. Two reached on walks, another on an error and the fourth on a strikeout-passed ball.
Jones took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on Hunter French’s two-run single and Jesse Johnson’s sacrifice fly.
The Bobcats added their final run in the sixth inning on Andrew Howard’s sacrifice fly.
Murray Hutchinson had two singles for JC. French, Johnson, Preston Ratliff and Chase Honeycutt each added singles.
Southwest starter Chase Guitreau (0-2) went all six innings for the Bears and took the loss. He gave up six hits, struck out one, walked one and hit a batter.
Jones 10, Southwest 0
(5 innings)
Rogers (1-1), a University of Southern Mississippi commitment, had two strikeouts in each of the game’s five innings. He had no walks and picked off two baserunners. He is now 1-1- on the season.
The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Brady Spring’s single.
Jones sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the fourth inning.
DeeJay Booth had a two-run single in the inning and Honeycutt and Hunter LeBlanc also had singles. Hutchinson drew a bases-loaded walk and Johnson added an RBI groundout.
The Bobcats ended the game with three runs in the fifth inning on a RBI-single by Hutchinson and a game-ending, two-run single by Ratliff.
Tyler Ducksworth doubled and singled for JC (3-3), while Ratliff singled twice. Hutchinson, French, Booth, Spring, Honeycutt and LeBlanc added singles.
Jerod Williams doubled and singled for the Bears (1-5). Austin Willis and Jonathan Havard added singles.
Southwest starter Blayze Boyd (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings and got the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits, struck out three, walked two and hit one.
Logan Hartfield pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and walked one.
JC will host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (6-8) in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The games will air on JCJC.TV.
