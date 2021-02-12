Foxworth man reunites with his lost dog

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie Smith said he was in the hospital last year from July to September with COVID-19 and pneumonia, and when he returned to his Foxworth home, his dog ‘Lucky’ was nowhere to be found.
“I was thinking maybe he got killed or something, that’s what I was thinking,” Smith said.
Fast forward to January, Lucky appeared at West Marion Primary School.
“He didn’t look neglected, so we knew he must have belonged to somebody and somebody was missing him,” Kelly Parker, a speech-language pathologist at the primary school said.
Parker said bad weather was expected that weekend, so she decided to take Lucky home. She is no stranger to taking in rescue dogs.
“There are a lot of loving people here in this building that wanted to take that puppy home and I was just in the right place at the right time and had the opportunity to do it,” Parker said.
Meanwhile, she decided to post Lucky on her Facebook page to see if anyone was missing him.
“Oh, there were quite a few shares,” Parker said. “I’ve never had that many shares for a post.”
“Everybody come telling me, ‘I saw Lucky on Facebook, I saw him,’ and that’s the way I got in touch with them,” Smith said.
Once Smith found out where Lucky was, he went to pick him up.
The dog sniffed him a little bit and then once he realized it was his owner, he went and got in the truck with him.
“I was glad to get him, but he wasn’t that heavy when he left here,” Smith said laughing.
Smith says Lucky is spoiled now and only wants home-cooked meals and enjoys being indoors.
“He wasn’t sleeping in the house, now he’s sleeping in the house,” Smith said.
He thanks everyone, including West Marion Primary School and Parker, for reuniting him with his best friend.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.