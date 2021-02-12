Covington Hospital hosts drive-thru for follow up COVID shots

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of Pine Belt residents who received initial COVID-19 vaccines during a drive-thru clinic at Covington County Hospital four weeks ago got second doses of the vaccine during another drive-thru clinic on Friday.
Hospital staff were prepared to administer about 350 second doses of the Moderna vaccine to people 65 or over or those with underlying health issues.
So far, the hospital has been given about 2,700 doses of the vaccine from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Hospital marketing director Clancy Sanford says the hospital has applied for more vaccines, but it hasn’t been notified yet when it will receive additional doses.
