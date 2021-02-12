Boil water notice issued for all Glendale Utility customers

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glendale Utility District announced a boiled water notice for all customers Friday.
A break in the main water line is the cause of the notice being issued as it caused a loss of water and low pressure for customers.
The district says the notice may not be lifted until Sunday, Feb. 14, or Thursday, Feb. 18, due to the weekend and Valentine’s Day holiday.
Health officials recommend all water be boiled thoroughly for one minute before drinking.
The water system will be notified when tests confirm that the water is safe to drink.
