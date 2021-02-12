Attorneys spar over powers held by Britney Spears’ father

Thursday’s hearing was more technical and less emotional than November’s hearing. The hearing came in the wake of the release of the FX and Hulu documentary “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney.” The documentary has few new revelations. But its historical look at the circumstances that led to the establishment of the conservatorship in 2008 have spurred sympathy for Britney Spears and brought greater attention to the case and the so-called #FreeBritney movement of fans who want to see her released and given control of her life.