Alternative medical marijuana bill cleared by Senate early Friday, headed to House

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act which would tax medical marijuana by 7% and produce state revenue.
The act, also known as Senate Bill 2765, passed in a 30-19 vote early Friday morning after state senators rejected the bill Thursday.
According to Senator Kevin Blackwell (R), who filed the bill, says SB 2765 will also allow anyone with a legal medical marijuana card to purchase it without being subject to arrest, prosecution or penalty in any possible measure if it is within the allowable amount of cannabis.
After midnight Friday, the Senate met for an hour-long debate and concluded with the passing vote around 1 a.m. SB 2765 will now move on to the House for consideration.
The road for SB 2765 was put together following the November 2020 election after Mississippians voted to approve Initiative 65.
Under Initiative 65, the Mississippi State Department of Health fully controls the medical marijuana program, as it lets patients with at least one of 22 debilitating medical conditions use medical marijuana under the approval of a Mississippi-licensed doctor and licensed treatment center.
Even though voters approved Initiative 65, most supporters are against the taxing of medical marijuana.
The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear arguments about Initiative 65 in April as some continue to challenge its legitimacy.
