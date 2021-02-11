WWI exhibit at Armed Forces Museum gets makeover

By Charles Herrington | February 10, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 7:34 PM

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff members at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby have just completed a big makeover of one of the facility’s major exhibits.

The World War I exhibit has new panels, photographs and artifacts and the exhibit’s walk through trench includes new stories of Mississippi soldiers.

The museum also has new displays for the Spanish-American War and a newly-designed area focusing on the early days of Camp Shelby.

“As you come through the World War I exhibit, you’ll see some new stories and and old stories delivered in a new way,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director.

Lofton says some additional work on the World War I exhibit will feature information about airmen who served and African-Americans from Mississippi who participated in that war.

