WWI exhibit at Armed Forces Museum gets makeover

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Staff members at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby have just completed a big makeover of one of the facility’s major exhibits.
The World War I exhibit has new panels, photographs and artifacts and the exhibit’s walk through trench includes new stories of Mississippi soldiers.
The museum also has new displays for the Spanish-American War and a newly-designed area focusing on the early days of Camp Shelby.
“As you come through the World War I exhibit, you’ll see some new stories and and old stories delivered in a new way,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director.
Lofton says some additional work on the World War I exhibit will feature information about airmen who served and African-Americans from Mississippi who participated in that war.
