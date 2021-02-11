Tim’s Two Cents: JC women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback.
Bilderback, who is in her sixth season with the Lady Bobcats, has won Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s championships, earning four consecutive trips to the NJCAA national tournament.
In 2019-20, the Lady Bobcats were 24-4, ranked 10th nationally and heading to the national tournament as its eighth seed.
The came COVID-19, and the postseason was over before it started.
This year, the Lady Bobcats are off to a 5-0 start and ranked seventh nationally.
Bilderback talks about reassembling the Lady Bobcats after eight players from the 2019-20 team signed Division I scholarships, meeting heightened expectations as Jones carves an ever-higher national profile and striving for excellence in the face of a pandemic.
