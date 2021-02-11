911 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 284,600.
MSDH reported 911 COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 284,664 cases and 6,390 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Jones County reported two and Marion County reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 30,266 COVID-19 cases and 605 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,381 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,763 cases, 134 deaths
- Jasper: 2,015 cases, 40 deaths
- Jones: 7,585 cases, 138 deaths
- Lamar: 5,551 cases, 71 deaths
- Marion: 2,456 cases, 77 deaths
- Perry: 1,121 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,394 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,296,509 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
