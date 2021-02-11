Lady Crusaders sweeps Blue Mountain with 65-34 win

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – William Carey University led by 17 points at halftime and then held Blue Mountain College to just one field goal over the last 16 minutes of play Tuesday to take a 65-34 Southern States Athletic Conference victory at Clinton Gym.
With the win, Carey (13-4, 9-3 SSAC) completed the sweep of the Lady Toppers (4-15, 1-9).
Bluer Mountain scored the game’s first basket, but the Lady Crusaders dominated the rest of the evening, leading 18-7 after one quarter and 34-17 at halftime.
No Lady Topper made more than two baskets, and Olivia Chadwell was Blue Mountain’s leading scorer with seven points. Mallory Russell led the Lady Toppers with seven rebounds.
Tamia Stinson of Hattiesburg led Carey with 13 points and six rebounds, Lauren Rowley of Foxworth added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Mallory Thompson finished with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Crusaders will travel to Mobile, Ala., Thursday to take on the University of Mobile. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Pharr Gym.
