Jones County supervisor speaks out about bridge closures

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The forced closing of several bridges in Jones County by the Mississippi Department of Transportation has supervisors there more than a little upset.
On Wednesday, two bridges on Bush Dairy Road over Tallahoma Creek were closed after the state said they were deemed dangerous.
Board President Johnny Burnett, of Beat 1, said while he agrees the bridges need repairing, the process for getting them fixed and opened back up is flawed.
He contends that MDOT is quick to close bridges down, but they are slow in approving them to be opened back up once repairs have been made.
Then there’s the question of additional expenses for paying out-of-state inspectors to travel to the county and re-inspect the work done on the bridges before they can be opened back up as well as the inconvenience to drivers, emergency and school vehicles along with residents living in areas affected by the closures.
Burnett said the financial burden the state puts on the counties and their taxpayers is totally unfair.
“We’re just fed up with it and I think the taxpayers need to let our elected officials know about it,” Burnett said “If we need to replace the bridges, then the legislators and senators need to give us enough money to replace the whole bridge and get it over with.
“They had liquor taxes for the schools and they had casino taxes for roads and bridges, where’s the money at? Now they’ve got lottery money for roads and bridges, where’s that at? We want to know where’s it’s at, we’re looking for it in Jones County.”
The traveling public is asked to take alternate routes until the bridges can be reopened.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.