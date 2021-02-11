Heavy rain and thunderstorms for most of the day.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with rowdy t-storms and heavy rain with temperatures in the mid-60s. Expect thunderstorms with heavy rain all day long. Highs will top out in the mid-60s this morning before falling into the upper 50s by 4 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s this evening. Lows will be in the low 40s.
Tomorrow will be colder with rain likely for a good chunk of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 40s.
This weekend will be cooler. Highs will top out around 50 with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
We should stay cooler through the weekend and into next week. There is a chance for precipitation to move through the area during this timeframe, too. But how much will fall and if it will be liquid is still something we are monitoring.
