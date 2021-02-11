Hattiesburg police to give update on officer-involved shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department will hold a news conference Thursday to give an update on an officer-involved shooting that injured one person on Jan. 27.
You can watch the live news conference below:
According to Hattiesburg police, on Jan. 27, officers responded to a report of someone with a gun near Hutchinson Avenue and West 4th Street.
The incident ended with shots fired and one person injured.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed this was an officer-involved shooting and is leading the investigation.
The shooting sparked a protest by members of Black Lives Matter Mississippi who claim the person who was shot was a 14-year-old Black boy.
The Hattiesburg Police Department and MBI have not released the age of the victim or the names of officers involved since this is still an open investigation.
