FEMA: Over $9.5 million in Hurricane Zeta disaster assistance approved so far

FEMA said as of Feb. 11, 2021, a total of 2,773 individuals and households were approved for $9.77 million. Of those, $8.28 million went to help people with housing assistance. An additional $1.49 million for was approved for other disaster-related needs. The Small Business Administration has also approved 449 applicants for disaster loans totaling $12.6 million, said the release. An additional $10 million has also been paid out by the National Flood Insurance Program for 816 claims that have been filed so far.