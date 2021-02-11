Diaz named C-USA ‘Offensive Player O’Week’

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior forward Ariel Diaz named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13.
It marked the first time Diaz had been accorded a weekly honor by the conference and she became the first Lady Eagle to earn the weekly recognition this season.
Diaz, a native of Lubbock, Texas, broke a scoreless tie with two second-half goals in the Lady Eagles; 2-0 win at Nicholls State University on Feb. 3.
“I am proud of the resilience that Ariel has shown throughout her career,” USM soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare said in a release. “She has transformed throughout her time as a Golden Eagle and has become an asset on and off the field. Her effort and attitude are exemplary.
“Diaz is supportive of her teammates and always puts in the extra work. I am proud of her accomplishment in being named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week.”
USM, who has seen three of its four matches cancelled, is scheduled to play the University of South Alabama at 1 p.m. Sunday.
