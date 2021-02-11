Changemakers: The story of Thomas Pharmacy in Laurel

“I was at the store, this was probably the first Monday I was out of school and one of our neighbors, Mrs. Johnson, lived about a block and a half from the pharmacy,” Larry said. “And I could see her walking down the street with an umbrella in her hand coming to the pharmacy. And I said, ‘that looks like Mrs. Johnson.’ Mrs. Johnson walks into the store, ‘I heard that Larry had gotten out of pharmacy school and I’m looking for him to fill my prescription.’ And so, it built my confidence for her to ask for my professional help at that early, early age and it was a very, very strong confidence builder for me.”