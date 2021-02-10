What to expect when scheduling and receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Since COVID-19 vaccination began in the Pine Belt, WDAM has received calls with questions about the process.
We reached out to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi National Guard on site to break down the step-by-step process.
“We started off conservatively doing 400 a day, that was sort of the average,” said Maj. Sidney Collins, the officer in charge of the southern region of the vaccine task force. “And as we have gotten better coordination, better cooperation and the system has worked out we’re now up to 600. Our goal is 1,000 a day.”
With that much traffic coming to drive-thru vaccine sites in the Pine Belt, there are some things you can do to help the process run smoothly. When you arrive, you must have an appointment and confirmation email or printed confirmation of your appointment. You’ll also need identification.
“It’s helpful that you have your information on record matching your driver’s license,” Collins said.
Collins said if you have an ID that has your address and full name, like your license, and it matches your sign up information, you will quickly move through the line.
After you get your first dose, you will drive away with an information card.
“They’ll receive a card just like this that says the day, the location, and more specifically, which brand and what lot they got their shot from so that they can track it,” Collins said. “So if they’re getting their second dose – they need to have their first card in their hand.”
MSDH makes it clear that the first dose information card is not a confirmation of your next appointment.
“There are no ‘appointment cards’ – appointments are only scheduled via the UMMC COVID scheduler or the COVID hotline,” MSDH senior deputy Jim Craig said in a statement released to WDAM.
Lt. Col. Jeremy Parker is the commander of the Mississippi National Guard Joint Task Force.
“We do not have the ability to make appointments on site,” Parker said. “Now there is a new tool built into the scheduling system. Once the first dose is received, you will receive an email that allows you to go in and schedule your second dose.”
You can sign up online at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.
Parker said people should be prepared to be patient at the site while everyone completes their jobs.
“You should expect around an hour, it could be,” Parker said. “It could be as short as 30 minutes, so it depends on when you show up and what the volume is at that time. We do ask that people stick as close as possible to your appointment time because that does greatly assist with the flow of traffic.”
“We have one soldier who’s whole job is to take random samples of how long someone takes to get through the whole thing. Today the longest wait was 24 minutes,” Collins said.
Collins said the National Guard soldiers often drive from areas across the state to help staff sites.
“The soldiers are making the effort to drive to those sites, maybe half an hour to two hours a day, for work five days a week, and it’s an immense point of pride for me that these soldiers are showing up and doing their job,” Collins said.
“We’re really proud of these sites,” Parker added. “We’re very proud to support this mission - it’s an honor. You have Mississippians helping Mississippians.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.