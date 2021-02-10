USM’s Johnson sets long jump record at Jaguar Invite

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDAM) — Patricia Johnson set a new meet record at the Jaguar Invite in the long jump this past weekend at the Birmingham Metro CrossPlex
Johnson went 19 feet, 5 inches, to win her first title as a Lady Eagle.
USM’s men’s 4X400 relay team, comprised of Landon Chalden (49.5 seconds), Kacey Spinks (50.3), Trey Johnson (47.2) and D.J. Butler (48.1), combined for a first-place time of 3 minutes, 15,11 seconds.
“We looked a great deal better this week,” USM coach Jon Stuart said. “Every single week that we get to compete we’re getting a little bit better with time and training. We’re seeing some better results at the meets.
“This was a good competition for most of the kids going into the conference (indoor track and field) championship. It was a good confidence builder for the majority of the team and I’m happy with the results.”
Marquasha Myers set a personal record in the 60-meter women’s hurdles, finishing in 8.70 seconds to finish third in the event.
Elijah Miller also set a personal record with a time of 6.82 seconds in the 60-meter men’s hurdles to finish second, while Chalden matched his personal best in the 400 meters with a time of 49.96 seconds.
Cassidy Teuscher made a splash in her USM debut, setting a freshman record in the 3,000-meter run to finish third in 9:51.69.
Men’s results
- 60 meters - Elijah Miller, second, 6.83 seconds
- 400 meters - Landon Chalden, eighth, 49.46 seconds
- High Jump - Corvell Todd, second, 6 feet, 11 inches
- 4x400-meter relay - Chalden (49.5), Spinks (50.3), Johnson (47.2) and Butler (48.1), first, 3 minutes, 15.11 seconds
Women’s results
- 60 meters – Trinity Benson, third, 7.52 seconds; Octavio Cato, seventh, 7.70; Trinity Flager, eighth, 7.75
- 60-meter hurdles - Marquasha Myers, third, 8.70 seconds; Jasmine Griffin, fifth, 8.75
- 200 meters - Vivette Green, third, 24.78 seconds; Savi’a Varnell, eighth, 25.17
- 3,000 meters – Cassidy Teuscher, third, 9 minutes, 51.69; Hannah Martin, eighth, 10:37.37
- Long Jump – Patricia Johnson, first, 19 feet, 5 inches
- Triple Jump - Myers, fourth, 39 feet, 4 inches
- 4x400-meter relay - Varnell (58.2), Green (1:02.2), Ashlee Osaji (57.7) and Benson (57.3), second, 3:41.7
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.