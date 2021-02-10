PRCC’s Gartman named MACCC’s ‘Pitcher o’Week’

PRCC’s Gartman named MACCC’s ‘Pitcher o’Week’
Pearl River Community College right-hander Landon Gartman was named MACCC's "Pitcher of the Week." (Source: Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff | February 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:40 PM

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College starting pitcher Landon Gartman was been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Pitcher of the Week.

The league announced Gartman’s selection Tuesday.

Gartman, a right-hander, limited visiting East Central Community College to one run on four hits and no walks in four innings as the seventh-ranked Wildcats cruised to a 9-1 victory.

Gartman, who signed with the University of Memphis last semester, struck out six in four innings.

