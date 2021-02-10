PRCC’s Brown named men’s basketball Player o’Week

From Pearl River Community College
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) — Pearl River Community College guard Cameron Brown was named Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference men’s basketball player of the week.
The league announced the award Tuesday.
Brown, a former Hattiesburg High School standout, averaged 21.5 points a game last week for then-No. 5 Pearl River.
The freshman scored 22 points in a 69-66 overtime win at Meridian Community College and then racked up 21 points in a 77-63 victory over Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
In addition to scoring 43 points, Brown totaled 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals on the week.
The Hattiesburg native leads No. 4 Pearl River (4-0) in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. He’s also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
PRCC’s next games are set for Thursday, with the women visiting Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College while the men host MGCCC at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
The MACCC has announced make-up dates for this week’s PRCC’s games with Hinds Community College, which were postponed by COVID-19 .
The Wildcats will travel to Raymond on Feb. 19 to take on Hinds, while the PRCC women will host HCC on the same day in Poplarville.
Both games originally were scheduled for Feb. 8, however they were canceled due to Hinds dealing with COVID-19 issues within their programs.
