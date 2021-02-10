Petal firefighters get life-saving extrication training

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department is conducting its annual vehicle extrication training.
The hands-on exercise is to keep firefighters familiar with emergency rescue operations involving a vehicle crash.
With new vehicle materials along with new car designs, many modifications must be made in rescue operations.
“Just making sure all the power is off if we can get it off. Now, with the introduction of hybrid cars and multifuel cars, that’s just another step that we have to take in the safety checklist,” said PFD Logistics Chief Will Lewis.
The training also helps firefighters learn about maintaining vehicle extrication equipment.
