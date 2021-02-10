784 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported in Miss. Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 283,700.
MSDH reported 784 COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 283,753 cases and 6,367 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 30,163 COVID-19 cases and 602 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,379 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,746 cases, 134 deaths
- Jasper: 2,004 cases, 40 deaths
- Jones: 7,557 cases, 136 deaths
- Lamar: 5,520 cases, 71 deaths
- Marion: 2,453 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry: 1,117 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,387 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,296,509 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
