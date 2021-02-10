Missing Jones County woman found safe in Alabama

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has found an elderly woman who was reported missing Wednesday.
According to JCSD, Annie Jeren Holmes, 83, was last seen driving a 2017 Kia Sportage after she told a family friend she was heading to Birmingham, Ala.
Holmes is reported to suffer from dementia and may have not been aware of where she was.
Holmes was found safe in Birmingham shortly after JCSD posted the missing person report on social media.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.