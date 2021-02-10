MHP launches D.R.I.V.E. initiative to combat teen driving deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is putting together a campaign to combat teen driving fatalities in the state.
Driving Requires Initiative Values and Education (D.R.I.V.E.) was created following the increase in statewide teen driving fatalities for 2020, as 70 teenagers died in crashes on roadways in Mississippi compared to 49 in 2019.
According to research, Mississippi consistently ranks in the top five nationwide concerning teen driving deaths based on crash analysis information.
MHP Public Affairs Division will take the D.R.I.V.E. campaign to schools, community colleges, universities, churches and civic organizations in order to help bring the fatality numbers down.
“Every Mississippian should be concerned about the number of teenagers that are losing their lives on our highways and roadways,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “We have to sense the urgency to educate our youth on safe, smart and responsible driving habits. The D.R.I.V.E. campaign will do just that. Changing driving habits will change these numbers.”
MHP Commissioner Sean Tindell spoke about how the campaign will help teen drivers and what parents can do to contribute to the campaign’s efforts.
“It is our hope that the D.R.I.V.E campaign will help teen drivers develop safe driving habits while reducing the number of teen driving fatalities in Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Parents can also help prevent teen driving crashes. Parental involvement shouldn’t end when a teen receives their license. Parents are encouraged to talk to their teens about the importance of safe driving. Set your teen driver up for success by giving them rules and boundaries.”
Due to COVID-19 continuing to bring challenges in regards to student education in the state, MHP plans to get the safety message out to both students and parents in different ways.
“Due to the pandemic, we will work with educators, community leaders, first responders and parents regarding the safest ways to present the program,” said Major Johnny Poulos, Public Affairs Director for MHP. “Receiving a driver’s license brings a sense of accomplishment and freedom to teenagers while bringing worry and concern to some parents. We want our teenagers to enjoy this milestone in their lives, but at the same time, they have to understand the responsibilities and possible consequences that come with driving.”
PowerPoint presentations, guest speakers and seatbelt rollover simulations will be incorporated in the D.R.I.V.E. campaign when possible. Topics will include driving distractions, impaired driving, seatbelt usage and driving with teen passengers.
