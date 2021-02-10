MHP launches D.R.I.V.E. initiative to combat teen driving deaths

“Due to the pandemic, we will work with educators, community leaders, first responders and parents regarding the safest ways to present the program,” said Major Johnny Poulos, Public Affairs Director for MHP. “Receiving a driver’s license brings a sense of accomplishment and freedom to teenagers while bringing worry and concern to some parents. We want our teenagers to enjoy this milestone in their lives, but at the same time, they have to understand the responsibilities and possible consequences that come with driving.”