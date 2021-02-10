Major construction projects at PRCC making progress

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A $13 million residence hall project on the Poplarville campus of Pearl River Community College is nearly complete.
One of the dorms, for male students, is finished and students have already moved in.
Female students should be moving into their dorm, next door to the male residence hall, in a couple of weeks.
The residence halls will add 260 beds to campus and a ribbon-cutting will probably take place sometime in the spring, according to Adam Breerwood, president of Pearl River Community College.
Meanwhile, renovation work continues on Seal Hall, one of PRCC’s main academic buildings on the Poplarville campus.
That work began about two months ago.
New classrooms and offices are being built for that decades-old building.
“This is a building that is used by a lot of our academic transfer students so it was very important to the Board of Trustees and all of here at Pearl River to get this building where it needs to be to address the future of education,” Breerwood said.
He says work on Seal Hall should be finished by August.
