Laurel police see reduction in traffic accidents in January

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to an Impaired Driver Grant and a Traffic Services Grant, the Laurel Police Department saw a one-third reduction in traffic accidents in January 2021, compared to last year.
“These grants provide flexibility that is starting to show real results,” Chief Tommy Cox said.
According to January statistics released by the department, 427 tickets were issued last month. Police officers made seven DUI arrests, nine drug arrests and arrested four fugitives.
Cox says these grants help provide extra visibility on the streets.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.