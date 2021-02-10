Hit-or-miss showers possible for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and areas of fog with temperatures in the upper 40s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss showers this afternoon. It will also be a little warmer with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows will be in the low 60s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday, giving us a decent shot of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Friday will be cooler as colder air moves in behind the front. Highs will be in the mid-50s, but temperatures will really start to freefall once the front passes through the area.
This weekend will be colder, but just how cold is still up in the air. Right Now, I’m calling for highs in the mid to low 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s, but that could change, perhaps drastically, in the coming days.
We should stay cooler through the weekend and into next week. There is a chance for precipitation to move through the area during this timeframe, too. But how much will fall and if it will be liquid is still something we are monitoring.
