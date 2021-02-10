‘He has always been my hero’: Children of slain deputy share memories of their father

“Me and him were just riding in our car,” recalled Michael Jr. “He had just picked me up from high school and there was a car in front of us that just started smoking. He said, ‘We have to help them.’ There was a guy in it and it was just smoking and going slow, so my dad pulled over on the sidewalk. We both got out and pushed his car around the corner, got him actually out of the car, and then his car went up in flames. It is moments like that, it made me so proud of who he was. It didn’t matter who you were, he was always there to help.”