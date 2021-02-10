Freshman Slade Wilks brings power to USM lineup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Opening Day is rapidly approaching for Southern Miss baseball.
Coach Scott Berry returns several players with game experience but will be looking toward a few freshman to step up in 2021. Slade Wilks, in particular, could provide the Golden Eagles with some much-needed power at the plate.
The lefty comes to Hattiesburg from Columbia Academy, where he blasted 50 career home runs. Wilks was a highly-recruited outfielder out of high school, receiving invites to the prestigious Under Armour All-American game and Perfect Game Classic.
“He’s got a lot of power,” said senior pitcher Walker Powell. “He was a top-ranked guy out of high school for a reason. You can tell when he hits it, it comes off the bat differently.”
“He’s one of the hardest working guys on the team,” said sophomore infielder Will McGillis, a PCS grad. “You watch him in batting practice and look in right field and he’s chasing down balls as hard as anybody. So, the way he’s come in and worked hard.”
“The biggest adjustment these kids have to make is just the ability to slow the game down and I think Slade’s no different,” Berry said. “But I think he has the makeup mentally to be able to do that. He has an outstanding awareness of the strike zone. He showed us that as the fall continued on that he just continued to get better. He became a very, very tough out.”
