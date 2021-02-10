Forrest County NAACP offering assistance for seniors trying to register for vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The digital world is often a barrier for senior citizens who are trying to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Officials with the Forrest County NAACP are offering seniors in the Pine Belt their services getting registered in order to receive their vaccine.
Dr. Mary Hossley, a retired RN with the NAACP, said that help for those seniors is just a phone call away.
“I praise God that he’s enabled us to be able to have a mindset to get out into the community and help these people,” Hossley said. “If they would like to call me, Dr. Mary Hossley, at 601-307-5377, anytime.”
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available for senior citizens at the C.E. Roy Community Center in Hattiesburg on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
They’ll be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, only to people 65 and over or those with underlying health issues.
About 250 vaccines will be provided each day.
