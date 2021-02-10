City of Petal raising funds for wheelchair swings

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is raising funds to purchase two wheelchair swings to help make city parks more inclusive for the disabled community.
These handicap-accessible swings will allow children in wheelchairs to enjoy a day at the park along with the other kids.
Anyone wishing to help can stop by Petal City Hall to make a donation.
The city hopes to one day fully integrate a complete playground dedicated to the needs of disabled children.
Checks should be made payable to the Petal Public Improvement Funds.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.