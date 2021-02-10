City of Petal raising funds for wheelchair swings

Petal is hoping to make its parks more inclusive for disabled community. (Source: City of Petal)
By Eddie Robertson | February 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 4:21 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is raising funds to purchase two wheelchair swings to help make city parks more inclusive for the disabled community.

These handicap-accessible swings will allow children in wheelchairs to enjoy a day at the park along with the other kids.

Anyone wishing to help can stop by Petal City Hall to make a donation.

The city hopes to one day fully integrate a complete playground dedicated to the needs of disabled children.

Checks should be made payable to the Petal Public Improvement Funds.

