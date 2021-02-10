Circuit Judge Eddie Bowen dies of COVID-19 complications

Judge Bowen’s family issued this statement: “We are humbled by how many people have reached out during our time of sorrow. We see how many lives that he touched throughout his life. Dad was as tenacious of a provider and father as he was an attorney. His love for his family and his friends was true until the moment his life transcended to a higher purpose. Words cannot express how much we love and miss him, but words are not supposed to – that is why we make memories.”