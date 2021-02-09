Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision

***We Need Your Help With a Felony Hit and Run*** On 2/7/2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a 36 year old mother was pushing her infant child in a stroller on the south side of Lucchesi Drive, walking east across Harney Way, when a Honda Odyssey that was traveling westbound on Lucchesi Drive, made a left turn and struck the 36 year old mother. As a result of the collision, the stroller was turned on its side and the infant was ejected onto the street. The driver of the Honda fled the scene without checking on the welfare of the mother and child. The mother and her child were both transported to UC David Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. We are looking for the driver of the Honda. We believe the year of Honda Odyssey in question is between 2003-2007. There is prior collision damage to the bottom of the rear tailgate and right rear bumper. The driver was described as an Hispanic male, approximately 40-50 years old, with short black hair. If you know who the driver of the Honda is or the location of the Honda, please contact the South Sacramento CHP Area at (916)897-5600 between 8am-5 pm and ask for Officer Taylor or Officer Young or contact the Sacramento CHP Communication Center at (916)861-1300 after regular business hours. CHP – North Sacramento CHP - East Sacramento CHP - Woodland CHP – Stockton Elk Grove Police Department Sacramento Police Department Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office CHP – Valley Division