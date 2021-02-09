Tuesday warms up but big cool down could come later this week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.
Today will be mostly cloudy all day long. It will also be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening. Lows will be in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday, giving us a decent shot of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Friday will be cooler as colder air moves in behind the front. Highs will be in the mid-50s, but temperatures will really start to free fall once the front passes through the area.
This weekend will be colder, but just how cold is still up in the air. This morning’s models came in colder this weekend.
For now, I’m calling for highs in the mid to low 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s, but that could change, perhaps drastically, in the coming days.
We should stay cooler through the weekend and into next week. There is a chance for precipitation to move through the area during this time,. but how much will fall and if it will be liquid is still something we are monitoring.
