Seminary hires state champion coach Mitch Evans

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s never adopted the moniker “Mr. Taylorsville” but it would certainly fit Mitch Evans – the former Tartars quarterback who stayed to coach his alma mater for nine years, including three as the head coach.
A new chapter began for Evans on Tuesday when he was named Seminary’s head football coach.
“There’s always going to be that Tartar blood running through me,” Evans said. “I can’t help it, I’ve been there my whole life…[Seminary]’s a new opportunity, big challenges. When that job came open it was a no-brainer to be interested in it.”
The Bulldogs are certainly welcoming Evans with open arms. After serving as Taylorsville’s offensive coordinator during the 2017 state championship season, Evans spent the next three years leading the Tartars to 42 wins, three South State titles and two more state titles (2019, 2020) as their head coach.
Another two championships as Taylorsville’s quarterback under coach Marcus Boyles (1994, 1995), it wasn’t easy for Evans to leave his hometown.
“The hardest thing I had to do [Tuesday] is tell those kids that I wasn’t going to be their coach no more.” Evans said. “That’s a special bond that you form with those kids and it’s lifetime. It’s everlasting.”
Evans is ready for a new mountain to climb. He knows how steep the road will be in Region 8-3A – a region which has captured the last two class 3A state titles.
Not far removed from a South State championship (2018), Seminary will look different under Evans. A team traditionally known for running the Wing-T offense, expect the Bulldogs to spread the football out with the new guy calling plays.
“I want the teams to talk about Seminary in the same breath [as Jefferson Davis County, West Marion],” Evans said. “Coach [Brian] Rials has been a great mentor to these kids down here and it seems like they have a great group of kids every year. I just want to get it going in my direction, put my stamp on it, start from scratch. It’s a new challenge and [I’m] ready to see what we can do.”
