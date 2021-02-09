New bridge coming to Old River Road in Perry County

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - A new bridge is about to be in the works after the Perry County Board of Supervisors received funding for the project.
The Board of Supervisors received $2.9 million to replace the bridge that runs over the Tallahala Creek on Old River Road.
The new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the current one, according to county engineer Jason Lamb of the Walker Associates.
The bridge that is currently over Tallahala Creek will remain open during the 14-month project to replace the bridge.
The funding will cover the full cost of the bridge and was granted through the state of Mississippi.
