MSDH: Number of COVID-19 deaths in the Pine Belt tops 600

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 656 new COVID-19 cases and 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.
This is the third consecutive day that the daily statewide count has slipped to fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Thirty one of the new deaths happened between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, according to MSDH. Forty two of the deaths were identified through death certificates from Dec. 24, 2020 to Feb 4.
Of the new deaths four were reported in Jones County and two were reported in Lamar County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 282,969 and 6,342.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 30,034 COVID-19 cases and 602 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,370 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,722 cases, 134 deaths
- Jasper: 1,995 cases, 40 deaths
- Jones: 7,524 cases, 136 deaths
- Lamar: 5,487 cases, 71 deaths
- Marion: 2,446 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry: 1,110 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,380 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 253,140 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, nearly 2.3 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
