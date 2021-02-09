Man wanted for questioning in connection to old HHS gym fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have identified a man wanted for questioning as the investigation into the fire that destroyed the old Hattiesburg High School gymnasium over the weekend continues.
Waylon Smith, 18, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, according to HPD.
The old gymnasium on Forrest Street went up in flames early Sunday morning.
Right now, the Hattiesburg police and fire departments as well as the state fire marshal’s office continue their joint investigation.
HPD said anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts can call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.