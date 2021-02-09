Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a woman had her car stolen Monday night at gunpoint.
HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said officers responded to the reported armed robbery in the 3200 block of West 4th Stree just before 11 p.m.
Officers were informed that two black males with handguns approached the woman and stole her 2006 silver Ford Fusion.
No one was injured.
If you have any information regarding the armed robbery, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
