Fourth quarter rally leads No. 7 Jones past Meridian

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – In a meeting of unbeatens, seventh-ranked Jones College came away with a 66-56 win Monday night over Meridian Community College at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
Trailing by two early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bobcats (5-0) used a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to grab the lead for good.
Kamryn Estell started the decisive run with a 12-foot jumper to tie the game and Kyjai Miles made a free throw to give Jones the lead for good at 50-49 with 7 minutes, 40 seconds, remaining.
Daisha Bradford and Jayla Alexander followed with back-to-back, three-point plays to give Jones a 56-49 lead.
MCC’s Ariana Hart made a layup with 4:53 to play to cut the lead to 60-56, but the Lady Eagles would not score again.
Bradford finished with a game-high 21 points and also had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots.
Alexander had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Bobcats, while Jakayla Johnson finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Hart had 19 points for Meridian (3-1) and Sidney Sims added 15.
The Lady Bobcats will visit Copiah-Lincoln Community College at
