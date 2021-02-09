Four Pine Belt Walmarts to offer COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart locations in the Pine Belt will begin taking appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health released a list of Walmarts that will soon begin offering the vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
In the Pine Belt, the following locations in Forrest, Lamar and Jones counties will be taking appointments:
- 36 Byrd Boulevard, Petal (Forrest County). Phone: 601-584-7525.
- 5901 U.S. Highway 49, Hattiesburg (Forrest County). Phone: 601-296-9566.
- 6072 U.S. Highway 98, Hattiesburg (Lamar County). Phone: 601-264-3631.
- 1621 Highway 15 North, Laurel (Jones County). Phone: 601-649-4670.
Those eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment by visiting walmart.com/cp/1228302 or by calling one of the locations listed.
You can view a full list of Mississippi Walmarts offering the vaccine here.
