Arrest made after armed robbery on Miss. State campus
Mississippi State campus in Starkville. (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | February 9, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated February 9 at 11:01 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A student at Mississippi State University is facing charges of armed robbery after an incident on campus.

School officials say the robbery happened in the parking lot of Deavenport Hall on Monday night around 10:15.

Campus police received a 911 call and were able to take the suspect into custody minutes later.

The arrested student is at Oktibbeha County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Their identity has not been revealed.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter issued this statement:

“The university is grateful to the MSUPD and the MSU Housing and Residence Life staff for a quick response to this situation. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always MSU’s primary concern and on Monday night, the university’s overall response was swift and appropriate.”
