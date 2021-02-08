Portion of Reservoir Road in Wayne County to close Tuesday

From Dixie Electric Power Association
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A maintenance project for Dixie Electric Power Association will close a portion of Reservoir Road in Wayne County from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The north end of Reservoir Road from John Perry McMichael Road to U.S. 84 will be closed on Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday if the work is not completed.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 39,500 accounts with reliable electric power in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Clarke, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
