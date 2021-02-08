Monday starts out sunny; rain possible overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s.
Clouds will increase as the day wears on. That will leave us mostly cloudy by late in the day. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.
Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s this evening. Scattered showers move in overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.
We could see a few lingering showers Tuesday morning with cloudy skies all day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
A cold front will move through on Thursday, giving us a decent shot of rain and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Friday and the weekend are looking cooler, but not as cold as we originally thought last week. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s with lows in the 30s.
Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.