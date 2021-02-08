Missing Jones Co. teen last seen nearly 3 months ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenage girl who has reportedly been missing for nearly three months.
The sheriff’s office said 16-year-old Jamiya McNeal was last seen Nov. 13, 2020 at her home on Tuckers Crossing Road.
Investigators believe Jamiya could be in Meridian or elsewhere in Lauderdale County.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.