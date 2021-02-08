Hattiesburg Fire Department 2021 recruit class begins academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department 2021 recruit class began academy training Monday.
This class consists of 11 recruits who were chosen out of roughly 75 applicants. The 12-week academy consists of physical, mental and academic training.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says these recruits will help staff Hattiesburg’s ninth fire station, which is coming later in the spring.
“We are fully staffed right now at 120,” Barker said. “But we also have a ninth fire station that’s going to be coming online later this spring, and so start crafting and cultivating our own firefighters to staff not only that station but also to boost manpower at our existing stations.”
Hattiesburg Fire Department is one of the only fire programs in the state that train its recruits on-site.
Officials say this helps firefighters better serve the city.
“They get a mixture of Hattiesburg Fire Department as well as the state curriculum,” said Battalion Chief Chris Carr. “And, we try to mesh those together as best we can so that we get a well-rounded recruit out of the academy that’s ready to go to work for the citizens.”
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.